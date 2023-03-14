G Square strengthens management team with 3 key appointments

March 14, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - Chennai

Plot promoter G Square said it had made key top-level appointments. Junaith Babu is Chief Operating Officer, Sudevan Manickan is Head of Business Process and Analytics, and Sundararaman R has been appointed Zonal Head, Hyderabad. The new team will additionally handle key functions of the company such as business management, expansion plans, and sales and marketing operations.

Mr. Babu was earlier with Godrej, where he served as head of Sales and Marketing – South zone for more than 20 years. Mr. Manickan also served Godrej for 30 years, having last donned the hat of head of Business Process and Analytics, and Mr. Sundararaman had been with TVS Emerald for the past few years.

In a statement, the company said the appointments “come at a crucial period of time as we are rapidly expanding our business across various centers of the country. Numerous major announcements are in the pipeline and will soon be up for execution and their expertise and contributions will be highly instrumental in streamlining the operations... The appointments come in wake of massive addition of workforce where the G Square family just keeps constantly growing.”

The newly appointed team will also have responsibility for overall operations of G Square, which is currently present in Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Trichy, Hosur, Mysuru, and Ballari, and manage a workforce of more than 1,103 employees placed across the country.