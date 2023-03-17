G. Krishnakumar takes over as CMD of BPCL

March 17, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - MUMBAI

Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) has announced that G. Krishnakumar has taken over as the Chairman and Managing Director of the company.

“He has been at the core of BPCL’s pioneering work in revolutionising the downstream fuel retailing industry in the country. He has led the organisation’s customer-centric ventures into convenience retailing, premium fuels and also been the one to introduce new tech and digital initiatives in the company, a first in the Indian oil industry,” BPCL said in a statement.

Mr. Krishnakumar is an electrical engineer from NIT (erstwhile Regional Engineering College), Tiruchirapalli, and has done his Masters in Financial Management at Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai.

