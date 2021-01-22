Future-RIL deal gets nod with riders 

Future Retail’s ₹24,713- crore deal to sell its retail assets to Reliance Industries has got approvals from bourses with riders.

The group will have to seek shareholders’ nod as well as get an approval from the NCLT.

However, BSE and NSE have stated the comments on the draft scheme of arrangement are “subject to the outcome of any of the ongoing litigations/arbitration/legal proceedings involving the draft scheme and/or decision by any competent authority/competent court in this regard.” SEBI has also given a go-ahead for the deal.