Future group's FMCG arm FCL defaults on payments of ₹449.04 crore till June-end

Debt-ridden Future group's FMCG arm Future Consumer on Saturday said it has defaulted on payments of ₹449.04 crore, due towards bank loans as well as the company's bond holders, until June-end.

The total defaults as on June 30, 2024 include a sum of ₹284.81 crore towards loans and revolving facilities like cash credit from banks and financial institutions, and ₹164.23 crore due on the company's borrowings through unlisted debt securities i.e. NCDs and NCRPs, Future Consumer Ltd (FCL) said in a regulatory filing.

FCL said its total outstanding from debt securities till June-end stood at ₹222.06 crore, out of which it defaulted on payments of ₹164.23 to its non-convertible debenture holder CDC Emerging Markets (British International Investment) due on various dates since May 2022.

"Total financial indebtedness of the listed entity including short-term and long-term debt" was ₹506.87 crore as on June 30 this year, FCL said in the filing.

It further said the "company is planning/working for asset monetisation and debt reduction over the period in this year".

FCL is in the business of manufacturing, branding and distribution of FMCG products including processed food and personal care.

It was part of the 19 group firms operating in retail, wholesale, logistics and warehousing segments that were supposed to be transferred to Reliance Retail under a ₹24,713-crore Reliance-Future deal announced in August 2020.

