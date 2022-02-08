Future Generali unveils gift of health product

Mumbai

08 February 2022 16:17 IST

Future Generali India Insurance Company Ltd (FGII) announced the introduction of its ‘FG Gift of Health’ product which can be gifted by an individual tosupport staff, domestic help, friends, extended family, or even members of an NGO.“Gifting of an insurance product has now been made possible via IRDAI sandbox regulations,” the insurance company said.Ruchika Malhan Varma, Chief Marketing Officer, said, “ Our support staff is our backbone and play an instrumental role in helping us shoulder our responsibilities as we progress towards achieving our dreams. It is important that we do our bit towards safeguarding their health uncertainties arising from multiple challenges like job loss, limited access to quality healthcare, and accidents.”‘FG Gift of Health’ starts with a premium of Rs 501 and is available in two options--- Future Hospicash and Accident Suraksha.“This policy can be gifted to an individual as well as the family of the gift receiver i.e., receiver, spouse of receiver, and two dependent children (up to 25 years of age),” the insurer said.While Future Hospicash covers incidental expenses in case of hospitalisation and offers a fixed benefit for each day of hospitalisation, irrespective of the actual medical cost.Accident Suraksha provides beneficiaries with a lumpsum amount in case of accidental injuries leading to disability / death.

