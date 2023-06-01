Future Generali unveils DIY health insurance plan

June 01, 2023 10:26 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST - MUMBAI

To address the growing need for customisation in insurance policies, Future Generali India Insurance (FGII) has introduced a new health insurance plan – D.I.Y HEALTH — which ensures flexibility and power to choose.

“D.I.Y HEALTH comes with a base plan comprising of 17 features and 20 optional covers. This plan enables customers to design their personalised tailor-made policy in tune with their health insurance needs,” FGII said in a statement.

This means features such as maternity cover, critical illness booster, air ambulance, as also accidental death cover can be available on-demand, as against it being a mandatory feature, the company said.

Anup Rau, Managing Director and CEO, Future Generali India Insurance Company Ltd., said, “D.I.Y HEALTH is a powerful tool that aids individuals in taking control of their financial well-being. With D.I.Y HEALTH, customers will become architects of their own protection, building customised plans that suit their unique health needs.”

“By embracing the principles of self-reliance and customisation, D.I.Y HEALTH enables customers to design tailored solutions that address their unique risks and needs,” he said

FGII said it had conducted a survey in association with Unomer involving over 1,500 respondents across 14 Indian cities.

The survey indicated that most customers feel current health insurance policies lack customisation, and 94% would prefer to customise their health insurance policies if possible.

“The primary reason to opt/prefer customisation is to have the ’flexibility to include relevant features as per their needs at different stages of life. Most (8 in 10) consumers looking for customisation of health insurance are willing to pay an additional premium and opt for the insurance they require specifically rather than paying for something they don’t need,” the company said.

