Future Generali India unveils dog health cover

Future Generali India Insurance Company Ltd. (FGII) has announced the introduction of FG Dog Health Cover, a comprehensive health insurance for pet dogs, along with ‘Emergency Pet Minding’ cover.

This cover will protect people with pets against the cost of their dogs’ surgery and hospitalisation, terminal illness, mortality, and funeral expenses.

“With add-on covers, pet parents will, also, be able to insure their dogs against third-party liability, theft or loss, emergency pet minding, veterinary consultation, and doctor on call,” the insurer said.

The insurance policy covers pet dogs aged between six months and four years for giant breeds and seven years for small, medium, and large breeds. The exit age is ten years for small, medium, and large breeds and six years for giant breeds.

Ruchika Malhan Varma, Chief Marketing Officer, Future Generali India Insurance said said “For a dog parent and increasing number of households, a dog is much more than a pet today, and is, in fact an integral part of the family.”

“So, while we go all out to protect our loved ones by purchasing comprehensive health insurance solutions, our customers indeed must feel the same for their pet dogs,” she said.