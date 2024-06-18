Future Generali India Life declares ₹59.80 cr. bonus for FY24

Future Generali India Life Insurance Company has declared ₹59.80 crore bonus for 2023-24.

ADVERTISEMENT

The payout, 12% higher compared with the FY23 bonus, will benefit over 1.01 lakh policyholders who have made investments in the company’s participating products, the insurer said on Tuesday.

Beginning FY24, FGILI has decided grant terminal bonuses to policyholders who exit from reduced paid-up status, in addition to those with premium paying or fully paid policies, following the specified eligibility criteria.

“The declaration of the highest-ever participating bonus serves as evidence of our strong financial position,” MD and CEO Alok Rungta said.

Bonuses are payments received in addition to the entitled basic sum assured. Life insurers allocate a portion of their profits to distribute these bonuses. Further, investing in these participating policies provides consumers with the opportunity to enhance their investments while mitigating the risks associated with market-linked products, the insurer said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.