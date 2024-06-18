ADVERTISEMENT

Future Generali India Life declares ₹59.80 cr. bonus for FY24

Published - June 18, 2024 10:10 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Future Generali India Life Insurance Company has declared ₹59.80 crore bonus for 2023-24.

ADVERTISEMENT

The payout, 12% higher compared with the FY23 bonus, will benefit over 1.01 lakh policyholders who have made investments in the company’s participating products, the insurer said on Tuesday.

Beginning FY24, FGILI has decided grant terminal bonuses to policyholders who exit from reduced paid-up status, in addition to those with premium paying or fully paid policies, following the specified eligibility criteria.

“The declaration of the highest-ever participating bonus serves as evidence of our strong financial position,” MD and CEO Alok Rungta said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Bonuses are payments received in addition to the entitled basic sum assured. Life insurers allocate a portion of their profits to distribute these bonuses. Further, investing in these participating policies provides consumers with the opportunity to enhance their investments while mitigating the risks associated with market-linked products, the insurer said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US