GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Future Generali India Life declares ₹59.80 cr. bonus for FY24

Published - June 18, 2024 10:10 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Future Generali India Life Insurance Company has declared ₹59.80 crore bonus for 2023-24.

The payout, 12% higher compared with the FY23 bonus, will benefit over 1.01 lakh policyholders who have made investments in the company’s participating products, the insurer said on Tuesday.

Beginning FY24, FGILI has decided grant terminal bonuses to policyholders who exit from reduced paid-up status, in addition to those with premium paying or fully paid policies, following the specified eligibility criteria.

“The declaration of the highest-ever participating bonus serves as evidence of our strong financial position,” MD and CEO Alok Rungta said.

Bonuses are payments received in addition to the entitled basic sum assured. Life insurers allocate a portion of their profits to distribute these bonuses. Further, investing in these participating policies provides consumers with the opportunity to enhance their investments while mitigating the risks associated with market-linked products, the insurer said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.