Future Enterprises defaults on ₹4.10 crore interest payment for NCDs
Debt-ridden Future Enterprises Ltd. (FEL) has defaulted on interest payment of ₹4.10 crore for its non-convertible debentures.
The due date for payment was June 24, 2022, FEL said in a regulatory filing.
“The company is unable to service its obligations in respect of the interest on non-convertible debentures was due on June 24, 2022,” it said.
This is the fourth default in June by the Kishore Biyani-led Future group firm. Earlier this week, FEL defaulted twice on interest payments of ₹85.71 lakh and ₹6.07 crore for its non-convertible debentures. FEL had made another default on the payment of interest of ₹1.41 crore, earlier this month.
The latest default is on the interest of securities issued for a sum of ₹40 crore.
FEL has defaulted on interest payment for the period between June 24, 2021, and June 23, 2022, it said.
The debentures are secured and have a coupon rate of 10.25% per annum.
In April, FEL had informed the exchanges about a default of ₹2,835.65 crore towards its consortium of banks. Its due date was March 31, 2022.
FEL was a part of the 19 group companies operating in retail, wholesale, logistics and warehousing segments, which were supposed to be transferred to Reliance Retail as part of a ₹24,713-crore deal announced in August 2020.
The deal was called off by the billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd. in April.
