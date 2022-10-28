Fusion Micro Finance to open IPO on November 2

The Hindu Bureau Mumbai
October 28, 2022 21:42 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Fusion Micro Finance Ltd. said its initials public offer (IPO) will open on November 2 in the price band of ₹350 and ₹368 per equity share with face value of ₹10.

The IPO comprises fresh issue aggregating up to ₹600 crore and offer for sale of up to 13,695,466 equity shares.

Bids can be made for a minimum of 40 equity shares and in multiples of 40 equity shares thereafter.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The IPO will close on November 4.

Fusion Micro Finance was one of the youngest companies (in terms of getting an NBFC-MFI licence) and among the top NBFC-MFIs in India in terms of AUM as of June 30, 2022, according to CRISIL.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

.According to CRISIL, the company had the fourth lowest gross loan portfolio per district and second lowest gross loan portfolio per customer among the top ten NBFC-MFIs in India, for the financial year 2022.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app