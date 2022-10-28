Fusion Micro Finance to open IPO on November 2

Fusion Micro Finance Ltd. said its initials public offer (IPO) will open on November 2 in the price band of ₹350 and ₹368 per equity share with face value of ₹10.

The IPO comprises fresh issue aggregating up to ₹600 crore and offer for sale of up to 13,695,466 equity shares.

Bids can be made for a minimum of 40 equity shares and in multiples of 40 equity shares thereafter.

The IPO will close on November 4.

Fusion Micro Finance was one of the youngest companies (in terms of getting an NBFC-MFI licence) and among the top NBFC-MFIs in India in terms of AUM as of June 30, 2022, according to CRISIL.

.According to CRISIL, the company had the fourth lowest gross loan portfolio per district and second lowest gross loan portfolio per customer among the top ten NBFC-MFIs in India, for the financial year 2022.