Furniture maker Haworth International plans second unit near Chennai

September 21, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

Leading global furniture maker Haworth International has initiated steps to double production capacity by setting up a second plant at Sriperumbudur at a cost of $8-10 million, said president Henning Figge.

“The new unit is being set up with the aim to further increase our footprint in the Asia-Pacific region and to reduce dependency on China. Perhaps, it would be bigger than the units in China,” he told mediapersons.

“As per the China plus one strategy, we want to have identical production capabilities such that we can shift from one location to other in the event of any supply chain disruptions,” he added.

Asserting that it was difficult to specify any timeline, he said that the company had acquired 7 acres right opposite the existing unit.

The new factory will produce some of the key Haworth products such as the Zody, Fern, Aloha and Cabana (soon to be launched) range of products among others.

“The Indian market is growing dramatically. We are expecting to post double-digit growth in the next three years and double the production volume in the next five years,” said Asia Pacific Vice President (Sales) Praveen Rawal.

“Last year, Haworth produced 1.40 lakh furniture, which were sold in the domestic market. About 50% of the products from the second unit will be exported to North America and Europe,” said Haworth India Pvt. Ltd. MD Papun Sen Choudhury.

According to him, though the first unit has installed capacity to produce 2,000 chairs per day in three shifts, it produces 800 chairs.

On Wednesday, Mr. Figge inaugurated a 26,000 sq.ft showroom and a $1.5 million Shared Services Centre in Chennai that has a headcount of 100 and would soon be expanded to 130.

Haworth is a $2.5-billion company that offers premium global workspace solutions. It caters to a wide range of industry sectors, from IT to healthcare, hospitality and education.