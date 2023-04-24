Funskool unveils over 15 new products from home-grown brands

April 24, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - CHENNAI

MRF’s Funskool India Ltd. has rolled out more than 15 new products for this summer from its home-grown brand Giggles, Games, Fundough, Handycrafts and Play & Learn.

These entertaining and educational toys include Betty the Butterfly, My First Pony – Ride On, Rummikub, Tateru, Word Build, Nail Design Studio, Little Florist, Foam Vehicles, and Noodle Party, the leading toy maker said in a statement.

These toys have been designed keeping in mind the new-age requirements of children – physically and emotionally. The toys will increase the physical abilities, better balance and coordination, and motor skills of the children, apart from encouraging creativity, the company said.

“The new range of toys are indigenously developed and manufactured in line with the Atma Nirbhar vision of India. Funskool will continue to play a key part in the development of children through the launch of these new high-quality toys and games,” said CEO R. Jeswant.