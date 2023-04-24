HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Funskool unveils over 15 new products from home-grown brands

April 24, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Leading toy maker Funskool Ltd has launched a mix of entertaining and educational toys this summer from its homegrown brands: Giggles, Games, Fundough, Handycrafts and Play & Learn. 

Leading toy maker Funskool Ltd has launched a mix of entertaining and educational toys this summer from its homegrown brands: Giggles, Games, Fundough, Handycrafts and Play & Learn. 

MRF’s Funskool India Ltd. has rolled out more than 15 new products for this summer from its home-grown brand Giggles, Games, Fundough, Handycrafts and Play & Learn.

These entertaining and educational toys include Betty the Butterfly, My First Pony – Ride On, Rummikub, Tateru, Word Build, Nail Design Studio, Little Florist, Foam Vehicles, and Noodle Party, the leading toy maker said in a statement.

These toys have been designed keeping in mind the new-age requirements of children – physically and emotionally. The toys will increase the physical abilities, better balance and coordination, and motor skills of the children, apart from encouraging creativity, the company said.

“The new range of toys are indigenously developed and manufactured in line with the Atma Nirbhar vision of India. Funskool will continue to play a key part in the development of children through the launch of these new high-quality toys and games,” said CEO R. Jeswant.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.