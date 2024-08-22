GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Funskool to manufacture, distribute Catan board game in India

Published - August 22, 2024 07:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Catan is a powerful, universal story of the quest to explore the world, to discover, trade and build. It is available in India at a special price of ₹3,499.

MRF’s Funskool India Ltd. announced it had acquired the rights from Asmodee to manufacture and distribute one of the world’s most popular board game Catan.

Catan is a powerful, universal story of the quest to explore the world, to discover, trade and build. Rooted in strategy and exploration, it’s all about mastering the variable landscapes, the leading toy manufacturer said in a statement.

The domestically-made Catan game is offered at a special price of ₹3,499 in India.

“Catan is a great option for all above 10 years, as it stimulates strategic thinking and decision making,” said Funskool India CEO R. Jeswant.

