Funskool partners Asmodee to bring Dobble card games to India

October 27, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

MRF’s toy manufacturing company Funskool India Ltd. and international entertainment leader Asmodee have partnered to produce, market and distribute Dobble gamesin the Indian market at an ‘affordable’ price.

“Dobble from Zygomatic, an Asmodee studio, is one of the most popular card games in the world. For Funskool, it is another feather in our cap,” Funskool CEO, R. Jeswant said in a statement.

Funskool India has always focused on growing in India by nurturing associations with international brands. The new rules on mandatory certification from the Bureau of Indian Standards for import of toys, makes Funskool India the perfect partner for international toy manufacturers to entrust their iconic games to be manufactured in BIS-certified Funskool factories, it said.