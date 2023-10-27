HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Funskool partners Asmodee to bring Dobble card games to India

October 27, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

MRF’s toy manufacturing company Funskool India Ltd. and international entertainment leader Asmodee have partnered to produce, market and distribute Dobble gamesin the Indian market at an ‘affordable’ price.

“Dobble from Zygomatic, an Asmodee studio, is one of the most popular card games in the world. For Funskool, it is another feather in our cap,” Funskool CEO, R. Jeswant said in a statement.

Funskool India has always focused on growing in India by nurturing associations with international brands. The new rules on mandatory certification from the Bureau of Indian Standards for import of toys, makes Funskool India the perfect partner for international toy manufacturers to entrust their iconic games to be manufactured in BIS-certified Funskool factories, it said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.