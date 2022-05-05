Funskool India unveils wide range of toys for children
MRF group’s toy manufacturing firm Funskool India Ltd. has unveiled a wide range of products for children this summer at prices ranging from ₹175-1,749.
The new products are from a diverse range of categories such as board games, puzzles, infants and pre-school, and dough. This range will not only encourage the development of multiple skills but also help parents to fully engage their children, Funskool India said in a statement.
The product offerings include a 3-in-1 deluxe play gym and mini vehicles combo packs for toddlers, traditional board games such as Goats and Tigers, Mancala, and 9-in-1 super games.
