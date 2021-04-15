Funskool India launches 40 new products

15 April 2021 21:18 IST

Funskool India Ltd, a MRF Group company, has launched 40 new products across various categories ranging from infant and preschool toys, traditional games, puzzles, creatives and much more.

The new launches are from a plethora of diverse categories, which will not only encourage development of multiple skills, cognitive, physical, social and emotional, but will also provide an ideal opportunity for parents to engage fully with their children during these challenging times, it said in a statement.

Funskool has launched an exciting range of outdoor traditional games such as Kho Kho and Kabaddi which can now be played as an indoor board game. Lagori, Gilli Danda, Spinning Top and Golli are some of the other exciting outdoor games that have also been launched under the traditional game series.

