Funskool acquires rights to make Goliath’s ‘Sequence’ board game in India

Leading toy manufacturer and MRF group firm Funskool India Ltd. has acquired exclusive rights from international brand Goliath to manufacture and market its board game 'Sequence’ in India.

“Funskool India always wants to bring the best of toys and games to its customers, and this association with Goliath is another step towards it,” said R. Jeswant, CEO, Funskool.

“We are glad to have begun our cooperation with Funskool on the Indian market,” said Jorge Aguila-Collantes, general manager ROW, Goliath Group. “We really believe this step will allow Sequence brand to grow and become one of the top board game brands in the Indian market, like it is in many markets in the world.”

Developed by Doug Reuter in 1981, Sequence is a combination of a board game and a card game. Sequence can be played by two to 12 players. The game aims at building strategy, planning, sportsman spirit and team play along with providing quality entertainment.