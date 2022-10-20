Funskool acquires right to manufacture, market Rubik’s Cube in India

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 20, 2022 18:32 IST

Leading toymaker Funskool India Ltd. has acquired the rights to manufacture and market the Rubik’s Cube 3-D combination puzzle in India, particularly in general trade and e-commerce channels.

This is the first time an Indian manufacturer has bagged the rights for Rubik’s Cube from its licence holder and global children’s entertainment company Spin Master, the MRF group company said in a statement.

Earlier, Funskool had the import licence for Rubik’s Cube. Currently there are two products in the range – Rubik’s 3x3 priced at ₹649 and Rubik’s Cube 2x2 priced at ₹499.

The new range by Funskool also features another blockbuster game called Upwords, now licensed to Funskool for manufacturing, distribution, and marketing in India. It has already sold more than 10 million copies worldwide.

The festive offerings also consist of Perplexus, a 3-D maze puzzle and Potmania, an arts and craft activity kit for children.

