FundsIndia founders cease to be employees, confirms company

Wealth India Financial Services that runs online financial services platform FundsIndia.com, on Thursday confirmed that the company’s founders C.R. Chandrasekhar and Srikanth Meenakshi cease to be employees of the company.

The erstwhile CEO and COO, Mr. Chandrasekhar and Mr. Meenakshi, cease to be employees of the company, it said. However, it did not give any reason for their departure. The Hindu reported on Thursday that the founders had been ousted following differences of opinion with the firm’s private equity investors. Mr. Meenakshi had ceased to be on the board of directors of the company since February 2018 and has been operating in a reduced capacity since then and his departure had been planned for many months, the company said.

“Mr. Chandrasekhar continues to serve on the board of the company. The vast majority of the existing leadership team remains in place and will continue to tirelessly service the company’s customers as they have been doing expertly for the past several years,” it added.

The new leadership team, along with the hundreds of committed employees of the company, would continue to work in the best interests of its customers and safeguard the interests of all stakeholders of the company, the statement said.

The board of directors is committed to supporting the company and providing all necessary assistance to strengthen its leadership position in the mutual fund distribution industry and to realise the huge opportunity ahead, it added.

The company also said its board of directors had appointed Girirajan Murugan as CEO and Suraj Kaeley as a senior adviser.

Mr. Murugan is a seasoned business and technology leader with over two decades of experience and has been the chief technology officer of the company for over 12 months.

Mr. Suraj Kaeley is a veteran of the asset management industry who was most recently group president, sales and marketing, UTI Mutual Fund, the company said.

The news of founders’ termination invited shock reaction from mutual fund professionals on social media.

According to sources, the founders had refused to accept the termination and there was no transition plan. As many as 11 department heads and 250 employees signed a petition explaining why this move was risky at this juncture but it was not heeded, they said.