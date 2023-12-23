‘Funding winter’ helped start-ups cut cash burn and mature: Deloitte, others

December 23, 2023 07:00 am | Updated December 22, 2023 11:15 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Funding Winter, meaning the long stretch of low capital infows into start-ups through 2022-23, have helped them manage their businesses better without burning excessive cash, and wisen up as managers, industry observers said.

However, they claimed that India is viewed as one of the places where funds deployment is considered safe, and so, they expect capital flows to return in the first and second quarter of CY24.

Peeyush Vaish, Partner & Telecom Sector Lead at Deloitte India told The Hindu that the start-up sector let the cash burn happen as long as the valuations spiked.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In that era probably that was the right thing to just burn cash and survive on funding. Some start-ups actually boomed then. But today, they have certainly passed that era as they have matured, learnt how to run with less cash and achieve better profitability,” Mr. Vaish said.

Today, startups were showing maturity with high CAGR, better profitability, lesser losses, lesser cash burn and focus on hyper niches instead of going all over and looking at everything at the same time,” Mr. Vaish added.

Milan Sharma, Founder and MD, 35North Ventures, a VC Firm in Mumbai opined that the funding winter was a mid-course correction for businesses with spiked valuations and low profitability. “Yet, those who were quick to pivot and focus on low cash burn models have managed to stay immune,” he added.

According to Rajeev Ranka, Partner at Incubate Fund Asia, recent market shifts led investors to prioritise startups with robust economics, a well-defined problem-solution fit, and resilient business models.

In the first nine months of 2023, startups in the country could attract only 30-35% of the previous year’s $40 billion.

The U.S., the EU, UAE, and Japan combined contribute 5% of total global funding and 20% of total APAC funding for Indian start ups.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.