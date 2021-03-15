Funding from family philanthropy triples to ₹12,000 cr in FY 20: report

Funding from family philanthropy has tripled, growing to approximately ₹12,000 crore in fiscal year 2020, even as all other sources remained stagnant, according to the India Philanthropy Report 2021, co-created by Bain & Company and Dasra.

As per the report, family philanthropy accounted for almost two-thirds of the rise in private sector funding, which includes funding from foreign, corporate, retail, and high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) or families, since fiscal year (FY) 2019.

In FY 2020, private sector funding stood at about ₹64,000 crore, nearly 23% more than in FY 2019. While foreign contributions account for a quarter of all funding, domestic corporation donations or Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) account for 28% and retail investors account for another 28%.

The remaining 20% comes from family philanthropy, also the biggest source of growth, accounting for almost two-thirds of the increase in funding since FY 2019, the report said, adding that “at its full potential, family philanthropy can unlock an investible corpus that can nearly double the entire philanthropic space in India.”

However, despite this growth in funding, the social sector remains underserved. “In addition, the pandemic-induced setback to the social sector clearly indicates that India will continue to face a significant annual funding deficit in the near term,” the report noted.

It said, domestic corporations have seen a decline in profitability during the past year and therefore a reduction in the corpus available for CSR. Additionally, the CSR corpus has shifted away from traditional non-profits and sectors to other COVID-19 relief initiatives.

It added that family businesses have outperformed non-family businesses in India for more than a decade- the result of this business performance has been the creation of new wealth.

Stating that while family philanthropy has fewer constraints as compared to other sources, it has its biases. “Education and health-focused funding dwarf other causes, and continue to receive a higher share of family giving at 47% and 27%, respectively. This bias is especially stark given India lags in several sectors, we are further behind on gender equality indicators than on indicators related to health and education, which receive a significantly higher share of domestic philanthropic funding compared with gender equality which sits at only 1%,” it added.

The India Philanthropy Report 2021 also indicated that the depth of India’s wealth is expanding, with an increasing number of Indian ultra-high-net-worth families. If these families start giving in line with their global peers (2% to 3% of their wealth), family philanthropy could generate an additional annual investible corpus of ₹60,000 to ₹100,000 crores for the non-profit sector.

