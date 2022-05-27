Fulcrum Digital to hire 800 techies in lateral positions

New Jersey based Fulcrum Digital Inc. which provides digital solutions to global customers is planning to hire 800 people for lateral positions to support its growing business.

“India is an innovation hub for us where we develop customised solutions for our global customers and drive innovation for the world. This is the reason we are aggressively investing in India as it will enable us to innovate digital solutions here, and empower businesses globally, with domain expertise," said Rajesh Sinha, Chairman, Fulcrum Didital in an interview.

"From an operations perspective, we are planning to hire 800 talents in India in next 12 months for lateral positions, varying from data engineers to full-stack developers," he added.

He said the company was continuing to expand its services in the U.S. and U.K. markets, and from a customer standpoint focusing in the Nordic region.

"The Finnish market bears huge potential for us, and recently we have signed a multiyear contract with Digia, a Finnish software company, as a strategic offshore partner to bolster its global expansion plans," he said.

Mr. Sinha said the company's Pune Global Delivery Centre will be the anchor centre that will provide the competency, capability and capacity to support Digia’s growth strategy and offer support to their customers in Finland and across the globe.

"This is a classic example of programmers, technical architects, engineers - innovating solutions in India and delivering services for global clientele, thus contributing to our expansion plans in the overseas markets," he said.

In India, the company is in talks with food contractors, cafeteria owners, school districts, and health care organisations to offer them its uniquely built CulinarySuite, a SaaS-based ERP solution that provides an automated, scalable solution to streamline operations, reduce waste and cost.