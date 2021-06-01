Fulcrum Digital to hire 750 digital specialists in 2021

Bengaluru

New Jersey-based Fulcrum Digital, a digital engineering company, has decided to hire 750 digital technology specialists in 2021, a 100% increase in hiring from last year.

Almost, 500 of these people would be hired in India, the company's largest tech hub that supports delivery centres in the U.S., the U.K., Argentina, Brazil, and Portugal.

New hires would fill lateral positions varying from programme managers, technical architects, data engineers to full-stack developers. They would also include delivery managers and scrum masters.

Dhana Kumarasamy, CEO, Fulcrum Digital, said, “Onboarding diverse talent with platform and technology capabilities is one of the core factors that define our success.''

The company said it set a vision to achieve an equal revenue mix of products and services by 2022. Its hiring plans were backed by continuing growth in digital transformation projects and also the company's rapid geography expansion plans, said the company.