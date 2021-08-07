Fulcrum Digital eyes $100 million revenue, expands base in India

Mumbai

07 August 2021

Fulcrum Digital Inc., a digital business platform catering to the BFSI, e-commerce, retail, education and F&B sectors, is eyeing $100 million revenue by 2023, its founder and chairman Rajesh Sinha said.

The company is working on a strategy to achieve equal revenue from its products and services businesses by 2023, he said.

“Inorganic growth is a critical element of our plan. We will consider acquisitions of tech-led start-ups and established companies that complement our offerings,” he added.

With over 20 years of global experience, the U.S.-based company is rapidly expanding in India providing digital transformation services to high growth sectors.

“We firmly believe that India is a key growth market for us. We plan to grow our business here and scale up our employee base,” Mr. Sinha said.

Currently, India is its biggest locations in terms of people strength with 700 employees. It is planning fresh hiring to scale up

In addition, it is also advancing to introduce a “Pods” structure to grow in India.

Pods are independent strategic business units of the company's core industry verticals.

“We have started working on this through leadership expansion based in India to drive the next phase of growth within the Pods structure,” he said.

Stating that the company’s business outlook for 2021 remains positive he said “we expect to close the year with $60 million in revenue.”

This will mean a 50% increase in revenue over the previous year and overall a 40% CAGR growth in last 3-4 years.

With a 100% increase in hiring over the last year, the company aims to have a global workforce of over 1400 by 2021 and plans to add more than 700 people next year.

The company currently serves more than 100 global clients from its facilities in the US, Latin America, Europe and India.

It is aiding transformation journeys of its clients with the help of integrated solutions that include platform capabilities, digital services, domain expertise, and business consultancy.