Fujifilm India unveils Revoria EC1100, upgrades of PC1120

August 03, 2023 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - CHENNAI

Fujifilm India, a leading innovator in printing solutions, on Thursday unveiled a 4-color machine Revoria Press EC1100 and upgrades to Revoria PC1120. The company has lined up several new launches till middle of 2024, said its MD Koji Wada.

“As part of our commitment to introducing innovative printing solutions, this newly-launched product has emerged as a 360-degree solution. We will continue to launch new offerings in the print-on-demand domain till the middle of 2024 when we have Drupa Trade Show 2024 in Germany,” Mr. Wada said after unveiling the new machine at the 13th Printer Expo held at Chennai Trade Centre.

“This cutting-edge 4-color machine sets new standards in the printing industry. It offers unparalleled speed, versatility, and quality for businesses seeking to expand their capabilities in printing,” said Priyatosh Kumar, Head, Graphic Arts Communication.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, the new machine is set to transform Printing Service Providers’ (PSP) printing experience with its wide range of applications that can be handled with ease.

The printer has a speed range of 100 PPM and is capable of handling long-paper and heavyweight media, providing businesses with limitless possibilities.

Later talking to newsmen, he said that Fujifilm started the print-on-demand business in December 2021 with the launch of Revoria PC1120, a full colour production machine at 120 PPM. In the last 21 months, it had sold 28 installations.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.