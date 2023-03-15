ADVERTISEMENT

Fuji Electric India opens ₹150-cr. plant in Chennai

March 15, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Fuji Electric India, an industrial automation and energy efficient solutions provider, has set up a ₹150-crore facility in Chennai to make 3,500 units of variable frequency drives per month in a single shift and more than 2 lakh printed circuit boards (PCBs) per year. The unit was inaugurated on Wednesday by MD Yosuke Ishizaka, CEO Shivaji Waghmare, Director Kentaroh Yamaguchi, and Business Head – Automation Division B. Karthik.

Mr. Waghmare cited two major reasons for the expansion. The first, he said, was to invest in latest manufacturing technology to provide high quality products and secondly to increase capacity ahead of market requirements.

The new facility has the capacity to produce a range of products from 0.4 kW to 75kW, as of now. There are plans to scale it up to 710 KW, the company said in a statement.

The factory will cater to the requirements of cranes, lifts, cement, boilers, HVAC, and oil and gas and heavy industries.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Fuji said it was aiming at a turnover of ₹1,500 crore by the end of 2024.

Initially, the company would be recruiting more than 250 employees. It is expected to grow more than 25% in the coming years, said Mr. Ishizaka. 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US