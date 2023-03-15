Fuji Electric India opens ₹150-cr. plant in Chennai

March 15, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST

Fuji Electric India, an industrial automation and energy efficient solutions provider, has set up a ₹150-crore facility in Chennai to make 3,500 units of variable frequency drives per month in a single shift and more than 2 lakh printed circuit boards (PCBs) per year. The unit was inaugurated on Wednesday by MD Yosuke Ishizaka, CEO Shivaji Waghmare, Director Kentaroh Yamaguchi, and Business Head – Automation Division B. Karthik.

Mr. Waghmare cited two major reasons for the expansion. The first, he said, was to invest in latest manufacturing technology to provide high quality products and secondly to increase capacity ahead of market requirements.

The new facility has the capacity to produce a range of products from 0.4 kW to 75kW, as of now. There are plans to scale it up to 710 KW, the company said in a statement.

The factory will cater to the requirements of cranes, lifts, cement, boilers, HVAC, and oil and gas and heavy industries.

Fuji said it was aiming at a turnover of ₹1,500 crore by the end of 2024.

Initially, the company would be recruiting more than 250 employees. It is expected to grow more than 25% in the coming years, said Mr. Ishizaka.