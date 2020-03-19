Fuel sales drop on virus impact

Sales of sensitive petroleum products such as petrol and diesel have dropped in March compared with February as more people stay back at home to prevent COVID-19 from spreading.

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOC), India’s largest fuel retailer, has witnessed a 10.92% fall in sales of diesel and a 1.74% drop in sales of petrol across its retail outlets in India in March compared with February.

IOC’s diesel sales had fallen by 1,84,071 kilo litres (KL), or 10.92%, to 15,00,965 KL as on March 18 compared with a sales of 16,85,036 KL from February 1-18.

Similarly, its petrol sales reduced by 13,492 KL, or 1.74%, to 7,60,629 KL as on March 18 compared with a sales of 7,74,121 KL from February 1 - 18. Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) sales have come down in March by 7%.

“During the period between March 1 and 17 (compared with February 1 and 17), IOC’s ATF sales are down by about 7%. It is expected to drop further in the coming days if the present scenario continues,” a source in the know of the development told The Hindu.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited’s (BPCL) aviation business has been more impacted on falling ATF sales as it services more international flights, which witnessed higher cancellations in March.

“The fall in the sales of sensitive petroleum products was sharper in the last one week and is likely to fall at a faster rate in the coming weeks as more and more people are staying back at home to avoid getting affected by the virus,” said an oil marketing company board member.

Double-digit decline

HPCL and BPCL have also seen double-digit decline in diesel and ATF sales.

R. Ramachandran, director, refineries, BPCL, told The Hindu, “We have seen a double-digit fall in diesel and ATF sales in March so far due to COVID-19 impact. Petrol is marginally up now but will also become negative by the end of this month, if the trend continues.”

The decline in sales comes even as prices of petrol had fallen by over ₹6 a litre and diesel by about ₹7 a litre since January 2020 on the back of plummeting global crude oil prices. A litre of petrol now costs ₹69.59 in New Delhi while a litre of diesel costs ₹62.29 a litre.