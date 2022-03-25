Fuel prices rising due to Ukraine conflict, says FM

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks in the Lok Sabha during the second part of Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Friday, March 25, 2022. | Photo Credit: -

March 25, 2022 21:11 IST

Sitharaman says govt. committed to easing common man’s burden

NEW DELHI

Finance Minister Nirmala Sithararaman on Friday told the Lok Sabha that the Russia-Ukraine conflict was to blame for rising fuel prices and asserted that the government was committed to reducing the burden for the common man.

Replying to the debate on the Finance Bill, 2022, which was passed by the Lower House, Ms. Sitharaman sought to counter Opposition criticism on high inflation and the lack of any tax relief for the middle class in the Budget by recalling a speech by India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru in which he had blamed the Korean war for soaring food prices in 1951. She also cited former PM Indira Gandhi’s decision to sharply raise income tax rates in 1970 to observe that unlike many developed nations, India had not raised taxes to finance pandemic spending and the economic recovery.

The passage of the Bill, with 39 amendments including clarificatory points regarding the taxation of virtual digital assets and the disallowance of cess and surcharges as a business expense, paves the way for the government to implement the provisions of the Union Budget for 2022-23 from April 1.

Citing an OECD report, Ms. Sitharaman said at least 32 countries, including Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Russia and Canada, increased various tax rates during the COVID-19 pandemic while India did not.

Responding to MPs’ comments about corporates getting lower tax rates, Ms. Sitharaman said the rate cuts announced in September 2019 had actually helped the economy, the government and the companies.

“In the year 2018-19, our corporate tax collection was only about ₹6.6 lakh crore, then COVID happened… In spite of that reduction and the COVID impact, we have already collected corporate tax of ₹7.3 lakh crore till yesterday, so the reduction in corporate tax has given us the rewards in spite of the intervening year being COVID-hit,” she explained, adding that improving corporate health could also lead to greater employment.

Reacting to criticism about the fuel price increases effected since Tuesday, Ms. Sitharaman attributed it to the global situation arising from the Russia-Ukraine war. “It has nothing to do with the election time,” she asserted. “If the oil marketing companies think that they are procuring on a 15 days average at a higher rate, obviously we will have to bear [it]. And this war that is happening in Ukraine, the impact of that is on all countries, supply chains are disrupted, particularly on crude oil and so on,” she added.

“In 1951, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru could say that a Korean war would affect Indian inflation… Korea and U.S. could be used to justify price rise when India was not globally connected, but if genuinely, today, we say the Ukraine war is causing the price rise, it’s not acceptable,” she said, terming this a ‘double standard’.

“We as a government strongly believed in lowering prices, lessening the burden of the common man and we are continuously, successfully doing it. Just to compare what prevailed earlier and today, on February 28, 1970, the Union Budget speech by Prime Minister Indira Gandhi who was also the Finance Minister at the time, had increased the marginal tax rate by 11 percentage points to 93.5% on all income over ₹2 lakh,” she added.

“Today, if we do 1% TDS (Tax Deduction at Source) , we are being mocked and hit at. Now the highest tax slab for those earning over ₹10 lakh is just 30%. Tax is a matter in which the Congress party never thought of reducing the common man’s burden, whereas we are constantly working to make sure that people are not burdened, and we give them maximum benefit,” Ms. Sitharaman said.

“People who run businesses are treated with pride so that they can create jobs. We don’t treat them as people from whom we have to suck out everything so that we have the vicarious pleasure of killing their entire business,” she contended.

Stressing that the TDS provisions for virtual digital assets did not constitute a new tax, she said it was useful for tracking purposes.

“(TDS) is one of the reasons that India’s tax base has been widening. We had about 5-odd crore taxpayers in 2014, which is now touching 9.1 crore because we are able to track the money trail of people who seem to be spending money but don’t pay when they are expected to pay taxes,” the minister said, noting that this also reflects the results of the battle against black money in the economy.

The discussion on the Bill took place by deferring the time usually allotted for private members’ bills in the House and Ms. Sitharaman explained that this was necessitated as this is the last week of March and ideally, ministries should be able to receive their funds by April 1 so that the planned spending can begin soon.