Fuel prices raised for 12th day in a row

State-owned oil marketing companies (OMCs) increased the retail prices of petrol and diesel for the twelfth consecutive day on Thursday.

Petrol price was increased by 53 paise a litre, while diesel price was increased by 64 paise a litre in Delhi, taking the cumulative price hike to ₹6.55 a litre for petrol and ₹7.04 a litre for diesel in the last 12 days. A litre of petrol in Delhi now costs ₹77.81, in Mumbai it is ₹84.66 a litre, ₹79.59 in Kolkata, and ₹81.40 in Chennai, according to Indian Oil Corp.

Similarly, after price revision, diesel now costs ₹76.43 a litre in Delhi, ₹74.93 a litre in Mumbai, ₹71.96 a litre in Kolkata and ₹74.31 a litre in Chennai. The current spike comes at a time when international crude oil rates have moderated to about $40 a barrel.

