Fuel prices raised for 11th day in a row

Petrol gets costlier by 55 paise a litre, diesel by 60 paise a litre

State-owned oil marketing companies (OMCs) raised retail prices of petrol and diesel for the eleventh consecutive day on Wednesday. Oil companies have returned to the normal practice of daily reviews following a 12-week pause.

The price of petrol rose by 55 paise a litre, while diesel became dearer by 60 paise, taking the cumulative price increase to above ₹6 a litre for the fuels over the last 11 days.

A litre of petrol now costs ₹77.28 a litre in Delhi, as per a notification by Indian Oil Corporation, and a litre of diesel now costs ₹75.79 a litre in that city.

