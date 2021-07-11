Fuel demand rebounded in India in June

After curbs were eased, mobility picks up, says Ministry data

Fuel demand rebounded in June after slumping to a nine-month low in the previous month as curbs to stop the spread of the pandemic were eased, helping economic activity and mobility to pick up.

Fuel consumption rose 1.5% to 16.33 million tonnes in June from a year earlier and by 8% over May 2021, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell of Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas showed.

Petrol sales rose 5.6% year-on-year to 2.4 million tonnes. It was up 21% from May’s 1.99 million tonnes.

Diesel — the most used fuel in India — rose 12% from May, but was down 1.5% from June 2020 and 18.8% from June 2019.