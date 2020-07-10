Fuel demand continues to recover

NEW DELHI

10 July 2020 22:05 IST

India’s fuel demand in June continued its recovery from a 13-year low hit in April as more commuters preferred private vehicles over public transport for fear of contracting COVID-19 and economic activity gradually picked up on easing of lockdown restrictions.

Petroleum product consumption rose 11% to 16.3 million tonnes in June over demand witnessed in the previous month, according to data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas. The demand was, however, 7.8% lower than the 17.7 million tonnes consumption in June 2019.

Fuel demand had plunged to 9.93 million tonnes in April, its lowest level since 2007 after stringent lockdown halted economic activity.

Advertising

Advertising