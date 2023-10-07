HamberMenu
FSSAI analysing tea samples to determine safety standards: CEO

The official said that FSSA had conducted surveys and collected samples across the tea industry which are presently being analysed regarding the levels of pesticide residues present in them

October 07, 2023 11:33 pm | Updated 11:33 pm IST - Kolkata

PTI
Women plucking tea leaves in Valparai, Coimbatore.

Women plucking tea leaves in Valparai, Coimbatore. | Photo Credit: Ganesh Raghunathan

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) is analysing tea samples from various parts of the country to determine whether these were adhering to the safety standards, an official said on Saturday.

The official said that FSSAI, a statutory body for regulating food safety, had conducted surveys and collected samples across the tea industry in the country which are presently being analysed regarding the levels of pesticide residues present in them.

"Regarding the tea industry, we have conducted surveys and currently analysing the samples which were collected. We will then present our findings to the industry", CEO of FSSAI, G. Kamala Vardhana Rao, said.

Mr. Rao said FSSAI will train the growers, manufacturers, traders and all those involved in the supply chain from tea production to sales.

He said FSSAI has also sought the cooperation and support of Tea Board in this endeavour.

Mr. Rao who also met officials of the Tea Board earlier in the day said the food safety regulator ha increased the testing methods at the tea auction centres.

The food safety regulator is also increasing its mobile testing laboratories, he said which is 220 at present.

