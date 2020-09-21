FSS bags card mandate from Canada’s Everlink

FSS to update card operations of Everlink

Financial Software and Systems (FSS), a global payments technology firm, has bagged a mandate from Canada’s Everlink Payment Services Inc. to modernise its card operations. Everlink Payment services, which is a provider of payment solutions and services for Canadian credit unions, banks and small and medium enterprises, chose FSS’s Unified Card Management System. It is scheduled to go live in the fourth quarter of this year, said FSS.

As per the plan, FSS would implement its Unified Card Management System to manage debit and prepaid cards issuance from a single platform and also support transaction processing and programmes for prepaid cards.

“The Canadian market relies heavily on card spending and is digitising rapidly,” Nagaraj V Mylandla, founder and CMD , FSS.

“It is a market where FSS is deeply committed to work with partners such as Everlink to help revolutionise customer digital experiences.”

“The current FSS deployment would enable Everlink to migrate from a legacy mainframe-based to an open stack system that integrates seamlessly with payment systems. FSS Unified Card Management System manages the complete lifecycle of card programmes and allows for flexible configuration of card products and new programme features in line with marketing trends, improving time to market. It is built to support any card type, including instant physical and virtual debit and prepaid cards and a range of added-value products like financial institution card controls,” said Mark Ripplinger, president and CEO, Everlink.