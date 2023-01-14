ADVERTISEMENT

FSIB recommends names for MD posts of Bank of Baroda, Bank of India

January 14, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI

The Financial Services Institutions Bureau (FSIB), the headhunter for directors of state-owned banks and financial institutions, on Saturday recommended names for the posts of managing directors of Bank of Baroda and Bank of India. The bureau has recommended the name of Debadatta Chand for the position of MD & CEO in Bank of Baroda and Rajneesh Karnatak for MD & CEO in Bank of India, FSIB said in a statement.

The selection was done by the bureau based on interviews held on Saturday.

The final decision on the FSIB recommendation would be taken by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Bureau in November 2022 suggested the name of K. Satyanarayana Raju for the position of MD and CEO of Canara Bank. Mr. Raju is currently Executive Director with the bank. He is likely to be replaced by H.S. Ahluwalia, a general manager in Indian Bank.

FSIB is headed by former secretary, Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), Bhanu Pratap Sharma.

Other members of the headhunter are Animesh Chauhan, former chairman and managing director of erstwhile Oriental Bank of Commerce, RBI’s ex-executive director Deepak Singhal, and Shailendra Bhandari, former MD of erstwhile ING Vysya Bank.

