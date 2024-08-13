ADVERTISEMENT

Frugal engineering can make AI cost-effective for India: Nilekani

Published - August 13, 2024 09:21 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Nandan Nilekani | Photo Credit: STEFANI REYNOLDS

Frugal engineering can make AI cost-effective in India and the country will emerge as the AI use-case capital of the world, said Nandan Nilekani, Chairman, Infosys.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘’Instead of running AI on large frontier models, the country should use much smaller, targeted, more secure, cost-effective AI models,” Mr. Nilekani said at the launch of a full-stack Generative AI platform by Sarvam AI, a homegrown GenAI startup which built a small language model (SLM) with two billion parameters.

For India it was about applying AI technologies in everyday use cases and the country was now putting together infrastructure and tools using AI, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Designed to be voice-enabled and multilingual, this full-stack Gen AI platform can support 10 Indian languages, and is aimed to revolutionise AI accessibility and adoption across the country’s diverse linguistic and socio-economic landscape, claimed Sarvam AI.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

‘’I am very bullish on what Sarvam has built. And they have shown that India can build models that are scalable and effective,” Nilekani added.

‘’This marks a pivotal step in the development of sovereign AI solutions tailored specifically for India,’‘ said co-founders of the company Pratyush Kumar and Vivek Raghavan.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US