French mobility solutions firm Alstom to hire 1,500 people in India in 2022

Alstom, a French manufacturer of smart, sustainable and green mobility solutions, said it would hire 1,500 people in India in 2022, as part of its global workforce expansion plan to onboard 7,500 new employees.

In India, most of these hiring would be of engineers and data science specialists to boost the company’s engineering and R&D operations while some of these recruits would fill in positions in production and supply functions, said the company.

Alstom has a strong presence in India with an engineering and R&D centre in Bengaluru and manufacturing facilities in Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat. Cumulatively, it currently employs more than 9,000 people in the country.

Alain Spohr, MD, India & South Asia, Alstom said, “At Alstom, our people agenda is central to business. It is all about keeping people engaged with us and ensuring that they feel empowered and supported in their career aspirations. This also underscores our strong belief in building the right environment for our employees to continue excelling in their respective domains.’‘