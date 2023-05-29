Freight marketplace Raaho plans geographical expansion

May 29, 2023 10:26 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST - MUMBAI

Raaho, a digital freight marketplace for intercity trucking, has announced plans to increase its presence and reach to geographies besides investing more in data science and ML capabilities to strengthen its freight-matching efficiency, a top executive said.

“Our expansion plans entail increasing our presence in states such as Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, tier-2 and tier-3 cities, among others,” said Md. Imthiaz, Co-Founder & CEO of Raaho.

“Our progress marks an important milestone for us, and we are confident that the company will scale up in the coming months, with the goal of footing our presence in 10 more cities across India,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The firm has presence in more than 15 cities in India including NCR, Chennai, Bengaluru, Coimbatore, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Pune, Ahmedabad, Kanpur and Karnal.

“ Our expansive network of trucks, fleet owners and logistics companies has positioned us favourably for becoming the leader in India’s freight marketplace,” he added.

“Our future plans entail leveraging new digital technologies to develop data science and machine learning capabilities, while continuing our focus on expanding our network,” he further said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.