HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Freight marketplace Raaho plans geographical expansion

The firm has presence in more than 15 cities in India including NCR, Chennai, Bengaluru, Coimbatore, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Pune, Ahmedabad, Kanpur and Karnal

May 29, 2023 10:26 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau
Md. Imthiaz

Md. Imthiaz

Raaho, a digital freight marketplace for intercity trucking, has announced plans to increase its presence and reach to geographies besides investing more in data science and ML capabilities to strengthen its freight-matching efficiency, a top executive said. 

“Our expansion plans entail increasing our presence in states such as Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, tier-2 and tier-3 cities, among others,” said Md. Imthiaz, Co-Founder & CEO of Raaho.

“Our progress marks an important milestone for us, and we are confident that the company will scale up in the coming months, with the goal of footing our presence in 10 more cities across India,” he said.

The firm has presence in more than 15 cities in India including NCR, Chennai, Bengaluru, Coimbatore, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Pune, Ahmedabad, Kanpur and Karnal.

“ Our expansive network of trucks, fleet owners and logistics companies has positioned us favourably for becoming the leader in India’s freight marketplace,” he added.

“Our future plans entail leveraging new digital technologies to develop data science and machine learning capabilities, while continuing our focus on expanding our network,” he further said. 

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.