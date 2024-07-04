GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Freight issues impact exports

Published - July 04, 2024 07:40 pm IST - COIMBATORE

M Soundariya Preetha
M. Soundariya Preetha

The recent delays faced by exporters due to port congestions, shortage of containers and spiralling freight costs have started impacting exports.

According to the South India Tea Exporters Association President Dipak Shah, “I have 4-5 containers (of tea) ready. But, containers are available only after 10 days or so. Many of us have year-long contracts at agreed freight rates. But, the rates have shot up. Shipping time has doubled because of congestion at transhipment ports,” he said.

President of Tiruppur Exporters Association K.M. Subramanian said the cost of a 40-feet-high cube container from Thoothukudi to New York used to cost $4,260 in May. On July 1, it was $7,360. With congestion at major transhipment ports, several vessels are skipping some of these ports. At least one mother vessel used to operate from Colombo to the U.S. every week. Now it is two a month. So, some buyers are asking for air-lifting goods and these costs have seen a 20-25% increase, he said.

S. Mahesh Kumar, a coir exporter, said the Indian government should talk to the shipping lines and ensure adequate space for Indian goods in the vessels as China is said to be using most of the space.

Related Topics

shipping service / exports / imports

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.