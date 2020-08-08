Franklin Templeton’s shut schemes net ₹4,280 crore

Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund’s six schemes have received ₹4,280 crore from maturities, pre-payments and coupon payments since the announcement of their closure in April.
The amount has been received without the ability to efficiently monetise assets, Franklin Templeton Asset Management (India) president Sanjay Sapre wrote in a letter to investors.
The schemes will endeavour to accelerate monetisation post the successful completion of the e-voting exercise and the unit-holder meets, he added.
“From April 24 till July 31, 2020, the schemes have received ₹4,280 crore from maturities, pre-payments, and coupons,” he said.
Of the total amount, the schemes received ₹1,005 crore in July alone.
Franklin Templeton shut six debt mutual fund schemes on April 23, citing redemption pressure and lack of liquidity in the bond market.
These schemes together have an estimated ₹25,000 crore as assets under management (AUM).
