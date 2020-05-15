Business

Franklin Templeton MF initiates voting for refunds

Winding up only viable way: Sapre

Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund, which abruptly closed six debt schemes with cumulative assets of nearly ₹26,000 crore last month, has initiated the process to refund investor money by seeking their consent to a voting process, which is the first step in the refund process.

In a note to the investors, Sanjay Sapre, president, Franklin Templeton Asset Management (India), said that while the decision to wind up the schemes was the only “viable way to preserve value”, the fund house is “committed to ensuring an orderly and equitable exit for all investors at the earliest possible.”

The note further said that as per regulations, investors need to authorise the trustees to take the next steps towards monetisation of assets and distributing the proceeds.

“An important point to note is that the payment schedule/payouts can only be finalised and implemented, post the successful completion of the voting process,” it said.

Negative vote

Interestingly, the note highlighted the fact that while there are some misconceptions that if majority of investors cast a negative vote, then the decision to wind up the schemes would be revoked, but that is not the case. “If trustees do not receive authorisation to proceed with disposal of assets of the scheme, this may delay the process of monetising such assets and distribution of proceeds,” it said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 15, 2020 10:52:14 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/franklin-templeton-mf-initiates-voting-for-refunds/article31596198.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY