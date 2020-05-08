Franklin says sorry to SEBI for official’s remarks

A day after the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) objected to Franklin Templeton’s global president blaming Indian regulations for the closure of its six debt schemes, the mutual fund entity has apologised to the regulator while saying its top official was quoted out of context and that the schemes were closed due to illiquidity in the market for low-rated debt papers.

In a statement, the Indian mutual fund arm of the global financial major stated that its global president Jennifer Johnson was quoted out of context and that she had not attributed the closure of the schemes to the Indian regulatory framework. “The headlines and articles erroneously suggested that Ms. Johnson stated that SEBI’s guidelines on unlisted securities was the main reason for the decision to wind up the schemes. This is neither factually correct nor substantiated by the comments made during the conference call. We deeply regret any misunderstanding that this may have caused,” said the statement by Sanjay Sapre, president, Franklin Templeton Asset Management (India).

“We deeply regret any unintended slight this may have caused to the esteemed offices of SEBI whom we have always held in the highest regard and unconditionally apologize for the same,” it added. On April 23, Franklin Templeton MF announced the closure of six debt schemes that had cumulative assets worth almost ₹26,000 crore.

The statement issued to announce the closure of the schemes had said that the decision was taken on account of the underlying illiquidity in the market for low-rated debt instruments.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, SEBI took objection to statements by Franklin Templeton that the tightening of norms related to investment in unlisted debt instruments was one of reasons its Indian mutual fund arm had to abruptly close six debt schemes. Further, the regulator had advised Franklin Templeton MF to focus on returning investor money.

“Despite the regulations being clear, some mutual fund schemes seem to have chosen to have high concentrations of high risk, unlisted, opaque, bespoke, structured debt securities with low credit ratings and seem to have chosen not to rebalance their portfolios even during the almost 12 months available to them so far,” said the SEBI statement.

“It was observed that unlisted debt securities, particularly bespoke securities in which only a single investor invested, suffered from both forms of opaqueness: opaqueness of structure and true nature of risk on the one hand and the lack of ongoing disclosure in respect of financials of the issuer on the other,” it added.