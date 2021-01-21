France’s Citroen opens phygital car showroom

Carmaker Citroen, part of France’s Group PSA, opened its phygital (physical plus digital) showroom pilot in Ahmedabad on Thursday. This comes ahead of the introduction of its premium Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) C5 Aircross in Q1 of 2021 in India. Groupe PSA is also working on a new platform and India will be the first to receive products from it, said the firm’s officials.

“We are planning to launch at least one car every year on this new platform. To start with, the C5 Aircross will have a diesel engine and it will be assembled at the Hosur plant. Going forward, the vehicles based on the C-Cube platform will have gasoline engines. The localisation would be around 90% to 100%,” said Roland Bouchara, senior vice president, sales and marketing, Citroen India.

Earlier, the PSA Groupe had entered into a joint venture with the C.K. Birla group to set up a plant in Tiruvallur. In the first phase it will have a production capacity of 100,000 units a year.