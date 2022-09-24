France to help India in energy transition, says Minister

France is India’s steadfast partner to achieve the ecological, urban and energy transitions through both public support and private sector initiatives, said French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Catherine Colonna during her recent visit to Mumbai.

She was addressing members of Indo-French Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IFCCI) on the occasion of its 45 th anniversary.

“French companies have always believed and invested in India’s amazing economic potential. More than that, they play a key role in the broader Indo-French partnership for the planet,” she said.

IFCCI, established in 1977, is one of the most active bilateral chambers in India that promotes mutually beneficial trade relations between India and France.

Sumeet Anand, president, IFCCI said, “India is emerging as a preferred partner of growth and competitivity for our member companies and is projected to grow faster than China for each of the next 5 years.”

“India is perfectly aligned to be a preferred partner for France for trade and investment in all 3 areas: Domestic market at scale, talent for India and the world and competitive low-cost manufacturing base for an increasing number of sectors,” he added.