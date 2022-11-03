FPSO Armada Sterling V achieves sail-away readiness, says SP firm

The Hindu Bureau Mumbai
November 03, 2022 21:20 IST

Shapoorji Pallonji Oil & Gas Pvt. Ltd. (SP O&G) said its Floating Production Storage and Offloading Unit (FPSO) Armada Sterling V has achieved sail-away readiness at Sembcorp Shipyard in Singapore. 

The FPSO is owned by SP O&G’s 70:30 joint venture with Malaysia’s Bumi Armada group. This is Shapoorji Pallonji’s fourth FPSO and its third FPSO for Indian waters.

FPSO Armada Sterling V will be deployed in Cluster 2 of ONGC’s KG 98/2 block in the east coast of India, which is ONGC’s first deep-water development. The FPSO features 13 modules and central piperacks, weighing over 20,000 tonnes, with a processing capacity of 60,000 of barrels per day of liquids and 3 million standard cubic metres per day of gas.

It will be the largest ‘floater’ in Indian waters, measuring 321 metres in length and 60 metres in width, with a storage capacity of over 8 lakh barrels, the company said.

Armada Sterling V is designed for continuous operations up to maximum wave heights of over 27 metres. 

Ravi Shankar, CEO & Director, SP O&G, said, “In the next decade, the world will need an additional 40 FPSOs, at least 20 Floating Storage and Regasification Units (FSRUs), and 10 Floating Liquified Natural Gas units (FLNGs).”

“We are well-positioned to deliver large projects efficiently with in-house engineering, project management teams and operations and maintenance capabilities,” he added.

