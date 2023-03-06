ADVERTISEMENT

FPIs extend selling in Indian equities in Feb.: NSDL data

March 06, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - BENGALURU

Reuters

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) continued their selling streak in February, but selling moderated in the month after hitting a seven-month high in January, data from National Securities Depository Ltd. showed.

FPIs offloaded Indian equities for a second consecutive month in February, selling shares worth ₹52.94 billion. The magnitude of the selling, however, moderated compared with January’s sale of ₹288.52 billion worth of stocks.

Reallocation of funds to China and Taiwan and the uncertainties from a sharp sell-off in Adani Group shares had intensified FPI selling in January.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Foreign investors trimmed their investments from emerging markets such as India to raise exposure to China due to attractive valuations, said independent market expert Mehraboon Irani.

The Nifty 50’s price to earnings (P/E) ratio stood at 26.31 as of March 6, compared with FTSE China A50’s 13.95 and 11.30 for Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index.

A lower relative P/E ratio indicates attractive valuations while a higher P/E implies expensive valuations.

With domestic earnings also likely to remain muted for the next few quarters due to high interest rates, foreign investors may take a while to buy Indian equities as they expect valuations to fall further, Irani added.

FPIs sold nearly ₹50 billion worth of shares in the oil and gas sector in February besides turning net sellers in power and metals. Capital goods, information technology and services stocks saw renewed buying interest from FPIs.

India’s benchmark Nifty 50 fell 2% in February on sustained foreign selling, extending losses for a third month in a row.

On five similar occasions in the past, the Nifty has rebounded after three successive months of losses. But analysts warned it could be different this time around due to a prolonged high interest rate trajectory.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US